Drake Maye coming soon, Jabrill Peppers’ arrest and Pats-Dolphins

In a solo episode, Andrew explains why Drake Maye’s first NFL start will be coming soon, the latest on Jabrill Peppers’ arrest and all of his film notes from the Patriots’ loss to Miami. Later, he answers all your mailbag questions and puts Mutiny-gate to bed.

