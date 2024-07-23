Drake Maye Could Earn Starting Job at Patriots Training Camp

The top storyline heading into camp is the Patriots’ quarterback situation. After signing Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal in March and drafting both Drake Maye and Joe Milton in April, the quarterback room looks significantly different compared to a year ago.

According to Jerod Mayo, there isn’t “any doubt that Jacoby [Brissett] is the starting quarterback at this point in time.” He added, “coming out of the Spring, I think it’s clear that Jacoby is the most pro-ready guy that we have. He’s played a lot of football.”

However, Mayo did leave the door open for New England to name Drake Maye their starter ahead of Week One.

“If he comes out here and he lights it up, and once again it goes back to the quality of reps, it could absolutely happen.”

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick discuss the evolving quarterback situation and what it means for the Patriots heading into the season.

