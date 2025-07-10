Close Menu
Drake Maye expectations, Patriots predictions and more mailbag | Pats Interference

CLNS Media

In a solo episode, Andrew answers all your mailbag questions ranging from what to expect from Drake Maye in Year 2, where the Pats finish in the AFC East, potential cut candidates at training camp and more. Subscribe to Andrew’s YouTube channel: @_AndrewCallahan.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE

2:24 – Scrimmage Draft Explanation

4:23 – Terry McLaurin Discussion

5:41 – Patriots’ Dignity Return

6:15 – Beating Good Teams

8:19 – Patriots’ AFC East Finish

9:10 – Offensive Line Concerns

10:21 – Expectations for Maye

11:14 – Comparing to Josh Allen

12:58 – Offensive Line Health

14:12 – Importance of Luck

15:33 – Player Circumstances

16:24 – Surprise Cuts D

18:01 – Rookie Performance Expectations

19:21 – Waiver Order Strategy

22:00 – Patriots Waiver Order

23:37 – Roster Turnover Update

25:33 – Draft Analysis Discussion

26:53 – Starting Left Guard Odds

28:39 – Ja’Lynn Polk

