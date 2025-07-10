Drake Maye expectations, Patriots predictions and more mailbag | Pats Interference

In a solo episode, Andrew answers all your mailbag questions ranging from what to expect from Drake Maye in Year 2, where the Pats finish in the AFC East, potential cut candidates at training camp and more. Subscribe to Andrew’s YouTube channel: @_AndrewCallahan.
⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE
2:24 – Scrimmage Draft Explanation
4:23 – Terry McLaurin Discussion
5:41 – Patriots’ Dignity Return
6:15 – Beating Good Teams
8:19 – Patriots’ AFC East Finish
9:10 – Offensive Line Concerns
10:21 – Expectations for Maye
11:14 – Comparing to Josh Allen
12:58 – Offensive Line Health
14:12 – Importance of Luck
15:33 – Player Circumstances
16:24 – Surprise Cuts D
18:01 – Rookie Performance Expectations
19:21 – Waiver Order Strategy
22:00 – Patriots Waiver Order
23:37 – Roster Turnover Update
25:33 – Draft Analysis Discussion
26:53 – Starting Left Guard Odds
28:39 – Ja’Lynn Polk
