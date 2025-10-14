Drake Maye Goes Off, Patriots Now Hold #1 Seed in AFC East | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles break down the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints, a statement game that saw rookie QB Drake Maye explode for his best performance yet. Maye finished 18/26 for 261 yards, 3 TDs, and a 140.1 QB rating, adding 28 rushing yards on the ground. The guys discuss how Maye’s command of the offense has the Patriots sitting atop the AFC East — and what this means moving forward.

⏰ EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰

00:00 Intro

00:28 How impressive was that win?

04:13 What stood out from Drake Maye’s performance?

10:30 Is this the expectation now for Drake Maye?

17:56 PrizePicks

19:45 Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!

20:24 What’s wrong with the run game?

31:46 Did McDaniels let the offense down in the second half?

37:57 Was the defense too aggressive?

41:15 Thoughts on Zak Kuhr as a play-caller

45:25 How bad was the officiating?

49:15 Good and bad performers from week 6

