Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Drake Maye Goes Off, Patriots Now Hold #1 Seed in AFC East | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles break down the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints, a statement game that saw rookie QB Drake Maye explode for his best performance yet. Maye finished 18/26 for 261 yards, 3 TDs, and a 140.1 QB rating, adding 28 rushing yards on the ground. The guys discuss how Maye’s command of the offense has the Patriots sitting atop the AFC East — and what this means moving forward.

⏰ EPISODE TIMELINE ⏰
00:00 Intro
00:28 How impressive was that win?
04:13 What stood out from Drake Maye’s performance?
10:30 Is this the expectation now for Drake Maye?
17:56 PrizePicks
19:45 Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!
20:24 What’s wrong with the run game?
31:46 Did McDaniels let the offense down in the second half?
37:57 Was the defense too aggressive?
41:15 Thoughts on Zak Kuhr as a play-caller
45:25 How bad was the officiating?
49:15 Good and bad performers from week 6

SUBSCRIBE to the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles
📺YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PatriotsPressPass
🍎 Apple: https://tinyurl.com/34wpwacn
✳️ Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/4s6ubcuy

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is brought to you by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.