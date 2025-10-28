Drake Maye Has Been Great but the Browns Game Is Not on His MVP Resume | LIVE Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

The Patriots rolled past the Browns 32–13 on Sunday, powered by rookie QB Drake Maye’s three second-half touchdown passes — his latest statement performance in what’s becoming a breakout season. Despite Myles Garrett’s five sacks, New England extended its win streak to five straight. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal and Nick Cattles break it all down on The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, including Maye’s MVP-caliber run, the defense’s 2nd half adjustments, and what this win means moving forward.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:43 Why Sunday wasn’t one of Drake Maye’s best games

07:15 Marcus Jones agrees to 3-year contract extension

11:30 Concerned with pressure from Garrett on Sunday?

15:50 How did Will Campbell cope with Myles Garrett?

17:39 Was Sunday a TreVeyon Henderson coming-out party?

22:52 First drive of the 2nd half was a thing of beauty

29:10 PrizePicks

30:45 Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!

31:17 How should we feel about the Patriots defense after win vs Browns?

40:06 Should we be impressed by Christian Gonzalez?

43:56 Good and bad performances from Sunday

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is Powered by

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!