Drake Maye Has BEST DAY of Practice on Day 7 of Patriots Camp

CLNSBy

FOXBORO — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick go LIVE right from Patriots training camp to recap Day 7 of practice. In this episode, we dive into the standout performances of quarterbacks, especially rookie Drake Maye. We’ll also highlight the impressive efforts of receivers Tyquan Thornton, Pop Douglas and Hunter Henry, as well as the challenges faced by the defense amid injuries. Don’t miss our insights on player dynamics and what’s next as the preseason approaches!

0:00 – Drake Maye’s best practice

3:38 – Bounce back day for Maye

5:24 – Attendance updates

8:29 – Offensive line changes

10:31 – Kaden Wallace situation

12:34 – Young receivers analysis

14:20 – Young receivers performance

16:05 – Kayshon Boutte flashing

19:10 – Pop Douglas standout

22:09 – Marcellus Dial impresses

23:49 – Defense communication issues

26:27 – Judon’s participation

28:10 – Optimism for Judon

30:01 – Kickoff rule practice

32:19 – Day Eight preview

