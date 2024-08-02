Drake Maye Has BEST DAY of Practice on Day 7 of Patriots Camp

FOXBORO — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick go LIVE right from Patriots training camp to recap Day 7 of practice. In this episode, we dive into the standout performances of quarterbacks, especially rookie Drake Maye. We’ll also highlight the impressive efforts of receivers Tyquan Thornton, Pop Douglas and Hunter Henry, as well as the challenges faced by the defense amid injuries. Don’t miss our insights on player dynamics and what’s next as the preseason approaches!
0:00 – Drake Maye’s best practice
3:38 – Bounce back day for Maye
5:24 – Attendance updates
8:29 – Offensive line changes
10:31 – Kaden Wallace situation
12:34 – Young receivers analysis
14:20 – Young receivers performance
16:05 – Kayshon Boutte flashing
19:10 – Pop Douglas standout
22:09 – Marcellus Dial impresses
23:49 – Defense communication issues
26:27 – Judon’s participation
28:10 – Optimism for Judon
30:01 – Kickoff rule practice
32:19 – Day Eight preview
