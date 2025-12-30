Drake Maye is the NFL MVP and Here is WHY! | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to recap the Patriots’ 42–10 victory over the Jets on Sunday, take a look at Drake Maye’s updated MVP candidacy, and more as New England is officially AFC East champions again.

00:00 Taylor’s 13-win Prediction was right!

1:00 Patriots Win AFC East for first time since 2019

8:30 Kyles on why Will Campbell Should play vs Dolphins

14:55 Chargers NOT playing Justin Herbert vs Denver Broncos

25:00 PrizePicks!

26:50 Rookie Report

27:40 Kyle Williams vs NYJ

31:00 Efton Chism shines vs NYJ

33:00 TreVeyon Henderson vs NYJ

35:10 Defense & ST Rookie Report

41:20 GAME BALL FOR DRAKE MAYE!

50:10 GAME BALL FOR STEFON DIGGS!

55:50 GAME BALL FOR RHAMONDRE STEVENSON

58:45 GAME BALLS FOR K’LAVON CHIASSON AND CHRISTIAN ELISS

1:02:00 Drake Maye is the NFL MVP

1:03:30 The Case

1:06:30 The Records for Drake

1:07:00 The Storylines: Drake “Drake Maye” Maye & Bakemas impact

