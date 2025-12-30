Drake Maye is the NFL MVP and Here is WHY! | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go LIVE to recap the Patriots’ 42–10 victory over the Jets on Sunday, take a look at Drake Maye’s updated MVP candidacy, and more as New England is officially AFC East champions again.
00:00 Taylor’s 13-win Prediction was right!
1:00 Patriots Win AFC East for first time since 2019
8:30 Kyles on why Will Campbell Should play vs Dolphins
14:55 Chargers NOT playing Justin Herbert vs Denver Broncos
25:00 PrizePicks!
26:50 Rookie Report
27:40 Kyle Williams vs NYJ
31:00 Efton Chism shines vs NYJ
33:00 TreVeyon Henderson vs NYJ
35:10 Defense & ST Rookie Report
41:20 GAME BALL FOR DRAKE MAYE!
50:10 GAME BALL FOR STEFON DIGGS!
55:50 GAME BALL FOR RHAMONDRE STEVENSON
58:45 GAME BALLS FOR K’LAVON CHIASSON AND CHRISTIAN ELISS
1:02:00 Drake Maye is the NFL MVP
1:03:30 The Case
1:06:30 The Records for Drake
1:07:00 The Storylines: Drake “Drake Maye” Maye & Bakemas impact
