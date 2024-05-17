Curran: JJ McCarthy is a Better Player Than Drake Maye Right Now

When the Patriots drafted ACC Player of the Year Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft they did so with the idea that they were securing their quarterback of the future.

The present however, still remains in question.

What made Maye so enticing to the Patriots revolves around his physical tools, arm talent, and what he can become if he is able to put it all together. But entering his rookie season in the NFL, Maye is more of a project than several of the other top quarterbacks taken in the first round.

“It’s a ball of clay that the Patriots are gonna try and turn into a franchise quarterback,” Tom E. Curran told Taylor Kyles on the Patriots Daily Podcast. “I mean, he’s not a franchise quarterback. JJ McCarthy today is a better player than Drake Maye.”

All in all 6 quarterbacks were taken in the first 12 picks of the NFL Draft. USC’s Caleb Williams went 1 to the Bears, LSU’s Jaden McDaniels 2nd to the Commanders with Michael Penix going 8th to Atlanta and Bo Nix 12th to Denver. McCarthy, who went 10th was rumored to be on New England’s radar and could have been had in a possible trade down scenario with Minnesota, who coveted Maye.

“JJ McCarthy’s arm is absurdly good,” explained Curran when asked about why he would still pick McCarthy over Maye. “[McCarthy] is a better athlete in terms of foot speed and elusiveness than Drake Maye. I like him better because of the arm strength, and knowing where it’s going.”

McCarthy’s proven ability to win football games adds to his resume. McCarthy finished his career 27-1 (.964) as a starter with a National Championship to boot.

“I like him more because of his footwork and polish and I like him more because his team wins a lot,” said Curran.”

Despite favoring McCarthy, Curran does not believe the Patriots necessarily made a mistake drafting Maye. It’s clear to Curran that New England took a big swing, opting for high ceiling over high floor.

“Do I think Drake Maye is gonna suck? Absolutely not,” said Curran. “I think conceivably if all blocks are checked, he could be just like Drew Bledsoe, good quarterback, promising quarterback, goes to some Pro Bowls, but his accuracy ends up holding him back.”

What the FULL Patriots Daily Podcast featuring Tom Curran by clicking the link below.

If you enjoyed this content, like, subscribe and please make sure to watch the full episode of the podcast HERE:

This episode of the Patriots Daily Podcast is brought to you by: Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.