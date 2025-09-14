Drake Maye Leads Patriots to Win vs Dolphins | Postgame Show on CLNS

BSJ’s Greg Bedard joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis John Zannis and Mike Kadlick to break down the New England Patriots’ 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Drake Maye led the way with three total touchdowns, completing 19 of 23 passes for 230 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson added 142 total yards, including 88 receiving on five catches and 54 rushing on 11 carries, as Mike Vrabel earned his first victory as Patriots head coach.

⏰️EPISODE TIMELINE

0:00 Instant Reaction

2:00 Drake Maye’s best game of his career

25:45 Rhamondre Stevenson goes off

30:00 TreVeyon Henderson’s potential

38:14 – Evaluating Marte Mapu’s game impact

40:35 – Analyzing Robert Spillane’s tackling issues

43:54 – Milton Williams calls game

53:45 Greg Bedard joins from Miami

57:30 – Bedard on Drake Maye

1:03:00 Bedard was happy with Patriots offense

1:05:37 Bedard VERY concerned about Defense

1:09:51 – Issues with defensive play calling

