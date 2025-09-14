Drake Maye Leads Patriots to Win vs Dolphins | Postgame Show on CLNS

BSJ’s Greg Bedard joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis John Zannis and Mike Kadlick to break down the New England Patriots’ 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. Drake Maye led the way with three total touchdowns, completing 19 of 23 passes for 230 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson added 142 total yards, including 88 receiving on five catches and 54 rushing on 11 carries, as Mike Vrabel earned his first victory as Patriots head coach.
⏰️EPISODE TIMELINE
0:00 Instant Reaction
2:00 Drake Maye’s best game of his career
25:45 Rhamondre Stevenson goes off
30:00 TreVeyon Henderson’s potential
38:14 – Evaluating Marte Mapu’s game impact
40:35 – Analyzing Robert Spillane’s tackling issues
43:54 – Milton Williams calls game
53:45 Greg Bedard joins from Miami
57:30 – Bedard on Drake Maye
1:03:00 Bedard was happy with Patriots offense
1:05:37 Bedard VERY concerned about Defense
1:09:51 – Issues with defensive play calling
