Drake Maye Moves Up to QB2 at Patriots OTAs

FOXBORO — The Patriots final OTA session prior to next week’s mandatory minicamp took place on Tuesday afternoon down in Foxborough. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye took reps ahead of Bailey Zappe during both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, marking a noteworthy step in the No. 3 overall pick’s development as New England’s next signal caller of the future. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to shake up on the depth chart.

