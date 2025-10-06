Drake Maye & New England gets Signature Win in Primetime over Buffalo | Patriots Postgame Show

CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick break down the New England Patriots big Sunday Night Football victory over the Buffalo Bills 23-20 win in Week 5. While Drake Maye didn’t produce any Touchdowns himself he helped paced the offense with 273 Passing Yards and was often connecting with WR Stefon Diggs who made his return to Buffalo and had a monster game with 10 Receptions for 146 Receiving Yards. Rhamondre Stevenson despite having a fumble early in the game came through with 2 Touchdowns in the game and Andy Borregales hit a 52-Yard Field to help seal the victory for the Patriots.

Patriots Post Game Show on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5

🎟️Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Swipe. Tap. Ticket. Go. Download the Gametime app today!