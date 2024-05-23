Subscribe
Pats Interference

What We Learned About Drake Maye and the Patriots at OTAs

Pats Interference Podcast w/ Andrew Callahan
Mackenzie BrunoBy 1 Min Read

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed returns to break down everything he and Andrew saw at the Patriots’ first practice of 2024, from Drake Maye to how the offense is taking shape, the receiver rotation, a couple defenders who stood out and more. Later, the guys answer your mailbag questions.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Share.

Mackenzie Bruno is a graduate of Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts where she majored in journalism and minored in sports communication while playing on the women's basketball team.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.