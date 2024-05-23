What We Learned About Drake Maye and the Patriots at OTAs

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed returns to break down everything he and Andrew saw at the Patriots’ first practice of 2024, from Drake Maye to how the offense is taking shape, the receiver rotation, a couple defenders who stood out and more. Later, the guys answer your mailbag questions.

