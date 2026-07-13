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Drake Maye Ranked 8th Best Quarterback in NFL + Member Call-Ins | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to Drake Maye being ranked the NFL’s eighth-best quarterback by ESPN before taking LIVE questions from our Patriots CLNS Members!

0:00 – Welcome In!

4:15 – Drake Maye Ranked 8th Best Quarterback in NFL

19:47 – Prizepicks

21:28 – Member Call-Ins!

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