Drake Maye Showing Rapid Growth in Recent Weeks | Patriots Roundtable

Despite the Patriots entering the bye week with a 3-10 record – fully eliminated from the playoffs – the team has one thing to hang its hat on: Drake Maye. The rookie quarterback has constantly improved since he made his first start against the Texans. How good could he be?

Get insights from Greg Bedard on his Greg Bedard’s Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick on Patriots Daily, Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson on All 32 NFL Podcast, Alex Barth and Brian Hines on Patriots Beat, and Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed on Pats Interference.

0:00 – Greg Bedard

3:18 – Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson

4:40 – Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick

7:37 – Andrew Callahan

11:13 – Brian Hines and Alex Barth

