What we learned at Patriots OTA practice and Drake Maye takeaways | Pats Interference

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick join the show to share their takeaways from Tuesday’s OTA practice, where Drake Maye threw four interceptions, Christian Gonzalez caught two picks and the rookies stood out on a pass-happy day.
0:00 – Introduce Guests
2:11 – Takeaways from Patriots OTAs
10:15 – Drake Maye Throws 4 Interceptions at OTAs
19:38 – Favorite throw from Drake Maye?
21:10 – Takeaways from Will Campbell at OTAs
28:30 – Takeaways from TreVeyon Henderson at OTAs
31:43 – Prizepicks
33:55 – Positional Rotation at OTAs
37:48 – One Stud and One Dud from OTAs on offense
40:40 – Christian Gonzalez performance at OTAs
43:39 – Takeaways from Patriots Defense at OTAs
50:00 – One Stud and One Dud from OTAs on Defense
53:07 – Final Thoughts
56:07 – Taylor defends picking the Patriots to go 13-4
59:46 – Wrapping up
