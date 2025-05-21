Close Menu
What we learned at Patriots OTA practice and Drake Maye takeaways | Pats Interference

By

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick join the show to share their takeaways from Tuesday’s OTA practice, where Drake Maye threw four interceptions, Christian Gonzalez caught two picks and the rookies stood out on a pass-happy day.

0:00 – Introduce Guests

2:11 – Takeaways from Patriots OTAs

10:15 – Drake Maye Throws 4 Interceptions at OTAs

19:38 – Favorite throw from Drake Maye?

21:10 – Takeaways from Will Campbell at OTAs

28:30 – Takeaways from TreVeyon Henderson at OTAs

33:55 – Positional Rotation at OTAs

37:48 – One Stud and One Dud from OTAs on offense

40:40 – Christian Gonzalez performance at OTAs

43:39 – Takeaways from Patriots Defense at OTAs

50:00 – One Stud and One Dud from OTAs on Defense

53:07 – Final Thoughts

56:07 – Taylor defends picking the Patriots to go 13-4

59:46 – Wrapping up

