Drake Maye Wins 2-Minute Drill on Day 9 | Pats Interference

Andrew breaks down the Patriots’ fifth straight padded practice and ninth overall in training camp, which ended Tuesday with Drake Maye’s first 2-minute drill of the summer. He runs down play-by-play of Maye’s drive and what else stood out, including a two-sack day for one edge defender.

.@_AndrewCallahan on how Drake Maye performed today: “It was nice to see Drake Maye overcome some early adversity…Overall with the two-minute drill, high stakes don’t know what the defense is calling. Sometimes he’s making the calls there at the line of scrimmage. Positive day… pic.twitter.com/1DAE7aVfHa — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) August 4, 2026

Pats Interference on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $150 instantly in lineups when you win your first $5 lineup!