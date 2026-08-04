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Drake Maye Wins 2-Minute Drill on Day 9 | Pats Interference

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Andrew breaks down the Patriots’ fifth straight padded practice and ninth overall in training camp, which ended Tuesday with Drake Maye’s first 2-minute drill of the summer. He runs down play-by-play of Maye’s drive and what else stood out, including a two-sack day for one edge defender.

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