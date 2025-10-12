Close Menu
Drake Maye's Monster Day Helps New England get past New Orleans | Patriots Postgame Show

CLNS Media

BSJ’s Greg Bedard joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick break down the New England Patriots’ 25-19 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. The Patriots offense was lead by their 2nd second year QB Drake Maye who had a monster day throwing for 261 Yards to go along with 3 Passing TDs, Maye also lead the team in rushing with 28 Yards. The Patriots RBs had a difficult day getting anything started as TreVeyon Henderson & Rhamondre Stevenson combined had 22 Carries for 45 Yards. Kayshon Boutte had a big day with 5 Receptions for 93 Receiving Yards and added 2 Receiving TDs to help the Patriots secure the win and improve to 4-2 on the season.

