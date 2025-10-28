Drake Maye’s MVP campaign is for real and what you missed in Pats-Browns | Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns for another live Monday show breaking down the Patriots’ latest win, plus why Drake Maye’s MVP campaign is for real, how the run game broke the NFL’s best run defense and areas for Mike Vrabel to fix moving forward. Later, the guys do another edition “Lets me have it,” and answer listener questions.

EPISODE TIMELINE:

00:00 – MVP talk heats up for Drake Maye

8:43 – Patriots’ defense against Cleveland’s offense

12:30 – Josh McDaniels’ coaching adjustments

36:14 – Garrett Bradbury’s impressive performance

39:28 – Drake Maye’s outstanding passing game

41:29 – Patriots’ struggles on opening drives

50:05 – Gonzalez’s impact on team performance

57:30 – More of what you missed

1:31:20 – Discussing Patriots trade deadline targets

1:39:34 – Discussing quality depth in roster

1:45:22 – Surprising success of the Patriots this season

Pats Interference Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – ⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!