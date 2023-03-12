Dream free agencies for Patriots … and reality

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Bedard explains his dream scenario for the Patriots heading into NFL free agency. Also, what is the most realistic outcome? Greg and Nick discuss on a special free agency episode!

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Special announcement!

1:00 DB Darius Slay to seek trade from Eagles

2:15 Vikings release Adam Thielen

3:20 Odell Beckham Jr. to NE?

4:48 Braxton Berrios back to Pats?

7:10 Greg’s #1 Dream: CB Jalen Ramsey

9:22 Greg’s #2 Dream: WR DeAndre Hopkins & LB/DB Isaiah Simmons

15:00 Greg’s #3 Dream: Sign. Sign either David Long or Bobby Okereke at linebacker.

16:50 Greg’s #4 Dream: Draft tackle and young offensive playmaker.

22:10 Bedard believes Patriots will acquire DeAndre Hopkins

23:38 Bedard predicts Pats do nothing at LB and sign #1 type CB

24:30 Pats will sign some special teamer nobody cares about

26:30 BSJ Member Question: Why does Myles Bryant play?

