    Dream free agencies for Patriots … and reality

    CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

    On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Bedard explains his dream scenario for the Patriots heading into NFL free agency. Also, what is the most realistic outcome? Greg and Nick discuss on a special free agency episode!

    Check Greg out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on BSJ’s annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

    TIMESTAMPS:

    0:00 Special announcement!

    1:00 DB Darius Slay to seek trade from Eagles

    2:15 Vikings release Adam Thielen

    3:20 Odell Beckham Jr. to NE?

    4:48 Braxton Berrios back to Pats?

    7:10 Greg’s #1 Dream: CB Jalen Ramsey

    9:22 Greg’s #2 Dream: WR DeAndre Hopkins & LB/DB Isaiah Simmons

    15:00 Greg’s #3 Dream: Sign. Sign either David Long or Bobby Okereke at linebacker.

    16:50 Greg’s #4 Dream: Draft tackle and young offensive playmaker.

    22:10 Bedard believes Patriots will acquire DeAndre Hopkins

    23:38 Bedard predicts Pats do nothing at LB and sign #1 type CB

    24:30 Pats will sign some special teamer nobody cares about

    26:30 BSJ Member Question: Why does Myles Bryant play?

