Drew Carter Does Not Love Damian Lillard Fit with Celtics

On this episode of the Garden Report, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and NBC Sports Boston’s Play-by-Play broadcaster Drew Carter discuss the latest news on Damian Lillard. While Bobby is super excited about the idea of Lillard joining the Celtics Drew remains lukewarm on the idea of the Veteran Point Guard joining the squad.

Talked Damian Lillard with @Drewdle25. I’m all in. Drew was not. @TheGardenReport “I don’t know about the fit” pic.twitter.com/EI2qCRFPDN — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) July 3, 2025

