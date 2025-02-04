Drew Hanlen on growth, his book, and some very big trades ahead of the deadline | Celtics Lab

Do we need to stop fibbing to ourselves about the Boston Celtics postseason potential given what we know they can do? If you ask Drew Hanlen, star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s trainer, the man has plenty to say on the subject. So we did!

This week, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, Alex Goldberg, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Justin Quinn, linked up with Hanlen to talk about Boston’s season so far, Hanlen’s new book, and the trades currently sending shock waves through the NBA among several topics.

We also get caught up on the news and the Celtics’ recent play (and whether a few close calls are cause for concern or just midseason boredom), so join us for a pre-trade deadline glimpse into Hanlen’s world of late with a Celtics-oriented perspective.

