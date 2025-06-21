Drew Peterson Talks his Love for Boston & Remembering Championship Celebration | Garden Report

Drew Peterson joins The Garden Report for an exclusive interview with The Garden Report’s Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning. Drew shares his experience as a 2-way player for the Celtics and talks about his potential future with the team and mentions how much he loves the team & Boston. Drew also talks about the Championship season and talks about his all time favorite play the Payton Pritchard half court shot & how much fun he had on the Duck Boats celebrating the championship.

0:00 – Welcome in Drew Peterson

0:31 – Looking back on winning championship last year

1:17 – Do you still watch playoff basketball after being eliminated?

2:11 – Physicality in the postseason

3:25 – Offseason workout plan

5:50 – Competing against Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum at Practice

6:35 – Playing on Scout team in playoffs

8:03 – “I love it here”

8:40 – Experience as a 2-way player

10:52 – What role can you play on a team?

12:18 – What have you learned from Jrue Holiday

13:58 – LinkedIn

15:07 – Drew & KP’s bond over UFC

16:03 – Best Joe Mazzulla story

17:12 – Perception of Joe Mazzulla

17:40 – Best advice from a teammate?

19:06 – Importance of how you play late in games

20:40 – Favorite play: Payton’s Half Court Shot

21:18 – Favorite Game: Game 5 of NBA Finals

21:26 – Drew’s experience on Parade Day

22:04 – Jaylen Brown’s work ethic

23:23 – Looking back at way season ended

24:30 – Guys back in town already working out

24:59 – What stands out about games of JD Davison & Baylor Scheierman

26:45 – Wrapping up