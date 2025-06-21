Drew Peterson Talks his Love for Boston & Remembering Championship Celebration | Garden Report

Drew Peterson joins The Garden Report for an exclusive interview with The Garden Report’s Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning. Drew shares his experience as a 2-way player for the Celtics and talks about his potential future with the team and mentions how much he loves the team & Boston. Drew also talks about the Championship season and talks about his all time favorite play the Payton Pritchard half court shot & how much fun he had on the Duck Boats celebrating the championship.
0:00 – Welcome in Drew Peterson
0:31 – Looking back on winning championship last year
1:17 – Do you still watch playoff basketball after being eliminated?
2:11 – Physicality in the postseason
3:25 – Offseason workout plan
5:50 – Competing against Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum at Practice
6:35 – Playing on Scout team in playoffs
8:03 – “I love it here”
8:40 – Experience as a 2-way player
10:52 – What role can you play on a team?
12:18 – What have you learned from Jrue Holiday
13:58 – LinkedIn
15:07 – Drew & KP’s bond over UFC
16:03 – Best Joe Mazzulla story
17:12 – Perception of Joe Mazzulla
17:40 – Best advice from a teammate?
19:06 – Importance of how you play late in games
20:40 – Favorite play: Payton’s Half Court Shot
21:18 – Favorite Game: Game 5 of NBA Finals
21:26 – Drew’s experience on Parade Day
22:04 – Jaylen Brown’s work ethic
23:23 – Looking back at way season ended
24:30 – Guys back in town already working out
24:59 – What stands out about games of JD Davison & Baylor Scheierman
26:45 – Wrapping up