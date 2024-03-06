Dugger tagged, combine reax & ‘The Dynasty’ Hernandez Episode

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick express their gratitude towards the viewers for the results of the latest Channel Market Survey, celebrating the podcast’s ranking as No. 1 and Greg Bedard’s rise to the No. 2 spot as a favorite local sports writer. The episode delves into the Patriots applying the transition tag to Kyle Dugger, discussing why this move makes sense for the team at this time and exploring the implications for Mike Onwenu. They conclude the episode with their thoughts on the Aaron Hernandez Dynasty episode.

0:00 Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast ranked #1 Local sports podcast

5:10 Kyle Dugger gets transition tag from Patriots

13:20 Good sign for Mike Onwenu contract?

17:02 Free Agents: Overpay Calvin Ridley?

19:20 Tight End Market

21:20 DL/LB Market

22:00 Patriots Will Target ELITE Defender

25:37 OL Market

34:02 Is Onwenu a tackle?

36:45 Calvin Anderson update

40:00 Reaction to Aaron Hernandez Dynasty episode

54:05 Mayo on Dugger

