Close Menu
Subscribe
NFL

Eagles Writer Leaning No on Eagles Trading AJ Brown

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg Bedard welcomes Jeff McLane, longtime Eagles columnist with the Philadelphia Inquirer. The two discuss where things stand with AJ Brown why he thinks a trade might not happen this offseason.

“I spoke to someone last night. Let’s call it a high ranking member of a team that I think would be interested.” McLane told Bedard. “He expressed frustration, exasperation, or whatever you wanna call it with what the Eagles who were asking for which again I believe to be like a 1 and a 2.”

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

Prize Picks 💰 – ⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠
📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.