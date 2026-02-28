Eagles Writer Leaning No on Eagles Trading AJ Brown

On the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg Bedard welcomes Jeff McLane, longtime Eagles columnist with the Philadelphia Inquirer. The two discuss where things stand with AJ Brown why he thinks a trade might not happen this offseason.

“I spoke to someone last night. Let’s call it a high ranking member of a team that I think would be interested.” McLane told Bedard. “He expressed frustration, exasperation, or whatever you wanna call it with what the Eagles who were asking for which again I believe to be like a 1 and a 2.” What does an Eagles writer think about the possibility of AJ Brown being traded?🤔 “I was going a little bit greater than 50%. I would say I’m kind of back now on the other side of the bubble after being in Indy for a week.”@GregABedard welcomes @Jeff_McLane of The… pic.twitter.com/ZRg1pp57pv — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) February 28, 2026

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

Prize Picks 💰 – ⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠

📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!