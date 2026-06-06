Eagles Writer: Patriots WON A.J. Brown Trade For Right Now

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Devin Jackson to the show to dive into the Patriots trade for former Eagles WR A.J. Brown. The guys ask Devin who won the trade the Patriots or the Eagles and he explains why right now the Patriots may have won the trade because they got A.J. Brown but who knows in a couple years the Eagles could maybe actually end up being the trade winners.

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