Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Boston’s fandom with A.J. Greer. The guys dissect where he might fit in the lineup, as well as give predictions for what the Opening Night lineup might be. They also get into Jack Studnicka, Anton Stralman and Mike Reilly.

