Eddie House Interview: Celtics Need to Focus on Wins, Not Tatum Minutes

Eddie House is an NBA Champion and an in-studio analyst with NBC Sports Boston. Eddie joins the show to talk about the aftermath of the Trade Deadline, what to do with Tatum’s minutes, and LeBron passing Kareem for most points in NBA history. Twitter: @EddieHouse_50

TIMESTAMPS:

7:30 Are people valuing 2nd-round picks enough?

11:11 What’s it like getting traded midseason?

16:48 Eastern Conference hasn’t changed much after the trade deadline

22:51 Are we making too big a deal of Tatum’s minutes?

27:09 LeBron is more than a scorer

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.

Support our sponsors:

Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% sign-up bonus!

Go to HelloFresh.com/BEAT65 and use code BEAT65 for 65% off plus free shipping!