Jack Edwards on Bruins Making a Trade: ‘I Think They’re Going To Do Something’

On the latest Bruins Best on CLNS Media, host Evan Marinofsky talked trade possibilities with Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards.

The Bruins have been experiencing their first skid of this season recently after dropping five straight last week, and in looking for a way to remedy the damage, the name Taylor Hall came up a great deal. Hall has since been traded to the Arizona Coyotes for a package of prospects, but Edwards evaluated the Bruins’ standing point and how necessary an acquisition is.

“I think they’re going to do something,” Edwards said. “I think they’re going to aim as high as they possibly can, but it’s no guarantee of a positive result.” Rick Nash and Jimmy Hayes came to mind, as two deals the Bruins did that didn’t necessarily meet expectations.

Marinofsky threw out some other names beyond Taylor Hall, on a tier or two below the level of 2010’s first overall pick in the NHL Draft. Tyler Toffoli, Chris Kreider, Kyle Palmieri came up, and Edwards latched onto Kreider, calling the Boxford, MA, native “an enigma” of a player.

“That guy is capable of being a Blake Wheeler,” Edwards said. “He’s capable of being a top-five power forward in the NHL because once every two games, he puts on a rush that nobody can stop. If he could do that twice per game or three times per game, then you’d have a $9 million a year player.

“I don’t know what’s keeping him from doing that, but the temptation is certainly there. And,” Edwards added, “he’s a local guy. He’s from Boxford, Massachusetts, so maybe it works. Maybe it doesn’t.”

Edwards points out that the danger of a trade for someone any less than Taylor Hall is the risk of giving too much and shaking the “championship culture” that’s there on the Bruins.

“This team is set to take another kick at the can, but they’re not looking like a Stanley Cup champion at this juncture,” Edwards said.

“You look at the increasing fragility of Patrice Bergeron, of a quality player in David Krejci, who is really probably the most underrated player of the 21st century for the Boston Bruins. How many more kicks in the can are you gonna get?”