Bruins Reportedly Back in Elias Lindholm Sweepstakes

It looks like the Bruins are back in the Elias Lindholm sweepstakes.

The dream appeared to be dead when the two way center was traded to Vancouver from Calgary in late January. But new reports have surfaced that the Canucks might be looking to flip Lindholm and that the Bruins are firmly in the mix.

According to the Athletic’s Chris Johnson, Vancouver is trying to acquire the Penguins Jake Guentzel and have “had discussions about potentially flipping Elias Lindholm to the Bruins” to make it happen. Nothing is imminent at this time.

With the #canucks believed to be among those pursuing Jake Guentzel, word is they've had discussions about potentially flipping Elias Lindholm to the #bruins as part of the machinations to make it happen. Nothing concrete in place at this time. Still lots of moving parts. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 5, 2024

Lindholm has 38 points in 64 games this year. The 29-year-old is considered one of the better two way centers in hockey. He finished second in voting for the 2021-22 Selke Trophy behind Patrice Bergeron. The Swedish center has averaged nearly 28 goals a year over his past 5 seasons. He scored a career high 42 for the Flames in the 2021-22 campaign.

Like Bergeron, Lindholm is also adept in the faceoff circle, and area the Bruins have really struggled this season. Lindholm boasts a 56.0% faceoff percentage this season and 53.4% for his career. The Canucks pivot man has also won 57.5% of his defensive zone faceoffs, best in the league for anyone who’s taken at least 350 of them via NBC Boston’s Nick Goss.

Elias Lindholm has won 57.5% of his defensive zone faceoffs this season, the best of any player who’s taken at least 350 of them. https://t.co/WbmpC592y1 — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) March 6, 2024

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman weighed in on the rumors by saying that it’s “possible” and that the Bruins tried hard to acquire Lindholm earlier in the season but couldn’t do it without an extension and match the package Vancouver offered at the time.

The price cost of acquiring Lindolm now could be more palatable, especially is the Bruins were willing to extend him beyond this season.

Lindholm has not had a good start to his Canucks career. He hasn’t scored in his last nine games with Vancouver. Through 14 games he has four goals and two assists for 6 total points.

If acquired by Boston Lindholm would likely slot in as the pivot on one of the Bruins top two lines with Charlie Coyle manning the other. Lindholm would likely have the benefit of playing alongside either Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak or both depending on how head coach Jim Montgomery chose to play it.

The NHL trade deadline is this Friday.