Elliott Gets Redemption With Charlotte Win

By
Bryan Nicodemus
-
35
0
SHARE

Chase Elliott won the Alsco Uniforms 500 from Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday night.

The victory was Elliott’s first of the season, coming after he’d been one of the fastest cars all year.

Thursday’s win was also redemption for a late-race pit call on Sunday night that cost him a victory in the Coca-Cola 600.

Elliott said he was expecting the caution to come out in the last five laps and ruin another strong run.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

“I was just waiting for the caution to come out, to be honest,” Elliott said.  “After the last couple weeks, I just didn’t think…it was going to go green to the end.”

Elliott started the night 19th – after the top 20 finishers from Sunday’s race were inverted – and he quickly worked his way to the front.

After taking the lead from Kevin Harvick with 27 to go, Elliott said his crew chief Alan Gustafson made the right call during the final pit stop.

“Appreciate our team,” Elliott said.  “Alan made a good call at the end to get it tuned up, and luckily the run went long.  I think that fell into our favor.”

Harvick had a dominant car on Thursday, and led a race-high 63 laps, but his car fell off halfway through the final run.

Harvick said his car didn’t have a good setup if the race went green.

“It just falls off at lap 30,” Harvick said.  “It went straight 60-some laps…just didn’t need a long run.”

Denny Hamlin finished second after starting 29th.  He said his team made good adjustments to help him get to the front.

“Pit crew just did a phenomenal job picking up a bunch of spots,” Hamlin said.  “Our whole FedEx team prepared a good car.  Every time we come back to a racetrack for the second time our results are really good.”

Unofficial results:

  1. Chase Elliott
  2. Denny Hamlin
  3. Ryan Blaney
  4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  5. Kurt Busch
  6. Joey Logano
  7. Brad Keselowski
  8. Austin Dillon
  9. Martin Truex Jr.
  10. Kevin Harvick
  11. Jimmie Johnson
  12. William Byron
  13. John Hunter Nemechek
  14. Tyler Reddick
  15. Matt DiBenedetto
  16. Clint Bowyer
  17. Ryan Newman
  18. Cole Custer
  19. Corey LaJoie
  20. Aric Almirola
  21. Christopher Bell
  22. Chris Buescher
  23. Matt Kenseth
  24. Ryan Preece
  25. Michael McDowell
  26. Erik Jones
  27. Ty Dillon
  28. Daniel Suarez
  29. Kyle Busch
  30. Gray Gaulding
  31. Alex Bowman
  32. Quin Houff
  33. Timmy Hill
  34. JJ Yeley
  35. BJ McLeod
  36. Josh Bilicki
  37. Bubba Wallace
  38. Brennan Poole
  39. Joey Gase
  40. Garrett Smithley

