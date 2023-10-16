Embrace the Tank? Patriots Are in Running for NFL’s Worst Record in 2023

The Patriots are 1-5. They’ve lost three games in a row, have scored over 17 points just once this season, and continue to make costly mistakes that are the difference between W’s and L’s.

While there are still 11 games to play this season, at this point it seems like a lost cause to try and rally the troops and compete for the postseason. According to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook, they have the fifth most likely odds to end this season with the worst record in football:

Worst Regular Season Record, 2023-2024

Carolina Panthers +230

Arizona Cardinals +380

Chicago Bears +500

New York Giants +700

New England Patriots +750

“Obviously, we just lost, so it’s not good,” New England quarterback Mac Jones said of the team’s morale after falling into a 1-5 hole. “But I think we have a really good group of guys and if we choose to respond the right way then it’ll be really good. If we don’t, then it’ll go the other way. I know I’m going to be positive always, that’s my goal. Try to work hard like I’ve been doing and bring people with me. I know we’ve been saying that, and the results haven’t been there. I guess maybe look at the process and see what we need to change to get better because the results aren’t there.”

After six games, New England is tied for the second-worst record in the sport, but various tiebreakers lead them to currently holding the 6th overall pick, according to Tankathon, if the season ended today:

So how do the Patriots stop the downhill roll their currently on?

“Like I said,” coach Belichick explained following the loss on Sunday. “We had our chances to play better and coach better.”

Something clearly isn’t clicking. New England lacks talent offensively, lost its two best defenders to injury in Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez, and is already has a two-game lead on last place in the AFC East before they’ve even hit their bye week.

No NFL team, never mind one coached by Bill Belichick who is fighting for wins to hopefully one day catch Don Shula for the most in NFL history, is going to actively try to lose games for a better draft position. Too much goes into the sport of football for that to happen.

However, with the trade deadline approaching, several Patriots sitting in contract years, and a handful of young players with promise on the roster, look for this New England team to continue to shake things up down the stretch as they look to already start a re-re-rebuild for the 2024 season.

