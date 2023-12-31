Emergence of Derrick White For Celtics + Is Their a Method to Mazzulla’s Madness?

In today’s episode, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay engage in a captivating discussion primarily focused on the Boston Celtics. They analyze the team’s performance following recent road trips and delve into their impressive comeback against the Detroit Pistons. The conversation also covers Derrick White’s emergence as a key player and reminisces about the legacy of Dennis Johnson. Additionally, they discuss the Celtics’ victory over a shorthanded Toronto Raptors team and debate Jaylen Brown’s performance in that game. While the main focus remains on the Celtics, the hosts briefly touch upon other NBA topics, including the upcoming west coast trip, the struggles of the Phoenix Suns, players aging gracefully in the league, and the remarkable skills of Nikola Jokic and more!

