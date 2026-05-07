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Emory Hunt Gives Patriots Draft Class an A | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome Emory Hunt, NFL draft expert and owner of Football Gameplan, to the show for an in-depth breakdown of both the Patriots’ draft class and their UDFA signings.

0:00 – Welcome in Emory Hunt
3:52 – Thoughts on Patriots Draft Class


5:02 – Thoughts on Patriots UDFA WR Jimmy Kibble
9:22 – Prizepicks
10:25 – Thoughts on potential developmental league in NFL
13:38 – Thoughts on Patriots selection of Karon Prunty
18:15 – Thoughts on Patriots selection of Caleb Lomu
19:37 – Thoughts on Patriots selection of Gabe Jacas
21:07 – Caleb Lomu fit with Patriots
23:02 – Emory Hunt really likes Dametrious Crownover
25:02 – Who is more pro ready Caleb Lomu or Dametrious Crownover?
26:18 – Are Patriots still Super Bowl contenders?
28:03 – Wrapping up!

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