Emory Hunt Gives Patriots Draft Class an A | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome Emory Hunt, NFL draft expert and owner of Football Gameplan, to the show for an in-depth breakdown of both the Patriots’ draft class and their UDFA signings.

0:00 – Welcome in Emory Hunt

3:52 – Thoughts on Patriots Draft Class

How would you grade #Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Class?@FBallGameplan is very high on it: “I love what the Patriots did…I gave them an A for their draft.” pic.twitter.com/RQXqSllXMf — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) May 7, 2026



5:02 – Thoughts on Patriots UDFA WR Jimmy Kibble

9:22 – Prizepicks

10:25 – Thoughts on potential developmental league in NFL

13:38 – Thoughts on Patriots selection of Karon Prunty

18:15 – Thoughts on Patriots selection of Caleb Lomu

19:37 – Thoughts on Patriots selection of Gabe Jacas

21:07 – Caleb Lomu fit with Patriots

23:02 – Emory Hunt really likes Dametrious Crownover

25:02 – Who is more pro ready Caleb Lomu or Dametrious Crownover?

26:18 – Are Patriots still Super Bowl contenders?

28:03 – Wrapping up!

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