Enes Kanter Freedom on Becoming US Citizen , Changing Name, Fight for Freedom & more

BRIGHTON, MA — Celtics Center Enes Kanter Freedom spoke to the media on Tuesday about recently becoming a US Citizen and changing his last name to Freedom. Kanter now known as Enes Freedom has long been a vocal advocate for social justice.

Kanter reacted to becoming a US citizen on Monday.

“I’ve been waiting for this day since I stepped in America.” He told a story about how when he first came into the league: “One of my teammates was criticizing the president .. I was like what’re you doing they’re going to throw you into jail … he was like don’t worry, this isn’t Turkey.”

Kanter on the response to his China protest.

“I think obviously, people know me, I try to stand up for the things I believe in … freedom and democracy no matter who it’s for or against. Says a parent at one of his camps called him out for not speaking up for Muslims in China.”

Enes was asked about his current standing with the NBA knowing their financial ties with China

“I had a conversation with Adam Silver, I told Adam, am I breaking any rules? He said no … you’re not violating any rules.

Silver told Kanter “you have a freedom to say whatever you want,”.

