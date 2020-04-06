Episode 206 – Mario Remasters and More Delays

Join us for Episode 206, where we discuss the games coming to help celebrate Mario’s 35th anniversary, Phil Spencer speaking out about the importance or exclusives and price, and even more games getting delayed.

