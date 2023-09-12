ESPN All Time NBA List Reaction, Team USA Basketball Loss

In the latest episode of the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast, Bob and Gary discuss Team USA’s defeat in the FIBA World Cup, the future of the center position in the NBA, and reacting to the latest Top 30 All Time NBA list from ESPN!

0:00 Teaser

0:24 Intro

1:32 Team USA falls in FIBA World Cup

3:37 International basketball thriving is good for the NBA

5:08 Basketball’s best centers are all international products

10:06 Reacting to ESPN’s Top 30 Players All Time

15:18 FanDuel Sportsbook

16:02 Reacting to ESPN’s Top 30 Players All Time Cont’d

24:39 Thoughts on Tom Brady’s return to New England for ceremony

31:06 Outro

Celtics All Access is on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

Trending What to Know About Celtics Free Agent Targets TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens

This episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast with Gary Tanguay is brought to you by FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. NEW customers can bet $5 and get $200 in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. Plus, all customers who bet $5 will get $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET from YouTube and YouTube TV. Now is the best time to join FanDuel! The app is easy to use and you can be on everything from spreads to player props and more! So, visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season with an offer you won’t wanna miss. 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234. NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded. Subscription renews; cancel anytime.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!