ESPN Ranks Patriots Offensive Weapons Top 10 in the NFL

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react ESPN releasing their rankings of the top offensive position groups looking at teams WRs, TEs & RBs. ESPN ranked the Patriots group 10th best in the NFL. The guys react to this ranking and discuss how much change this team has gone through on this same list 1 year go the Patriots were ranked 30th. The guys also take a look at where the rest of the AFC East and if anyone in the division can truly match up with this Patriots group.

0:00 – ESPN Ranks Patriots WR, TE, RB Group: 10th best in NFL

6:13 – Looking at where Patriots Rank amongst rest of teams in AFC East

9:45 – Looking at teams who are ranked around Patriots

14:40 – Who should have be ranked best position group in NFL?

15:12 – Wrapping up!

15:43 – Prizepicks

17:00 – Thanks for watching!

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