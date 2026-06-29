Close Menu
Subscribe
NFL

ESPN Ranks Patriots Offensive Weapons Top 10 in the NFL

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react ESPN releasing their rankings of the top offensive position groups looking at teams WRs, TEs & RBs. ESPN ranked the Patriots group 10th best in the NFL. The guys react to this ranking and discuss how much change this team has gone through on this same list 1 year go the Patriots were ranked 30th. The guys also take a look at where the rest of the AFC East and if anyone in the division can truly match up with this Patriots group.

0:00 – ESPN Ranks Patriots WR, TE, RB Group: 10th best in NFL
6:13 – Looking at where Patriots Rank amongst rest of teams in AFC East
9:45 – Looking at teams who are ranked around Patriots
14:40 – Who should have be ranked best position group in NFL?
15:12 – Wrapping up!
15:43 – Prizepicks
17:00 – Thanks for watching!

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.