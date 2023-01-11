Join The Network Subscribe
Evaluating All Bruins Options with David Pastrnak’s Next Contract

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 340
Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss the Bruins recent West Coast road swing. The guys also get into Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic and the latest on David Pastrnak’s contract. Evan plays devil’s advocate, which is always fun, right?

