Evaluating Christian Gonzalez’ Future and Minicamp Observations | Pats Interference + All 32

In this crossover episode of Pats Interference and All 32 NFL Podcast, Andrew Callahan and Mike Giardi discuss the latest Patriots happenings from mandatory minicamp. They evaluate the performances of A.J. Brown and Drake Maye while attempting to predict the future for disgruntled stars Christian Gonzalez and Kayshon Boutte.

0:00 – Intro

1:45 – Minicamp Takeaway: What’s the Big Picture Story?

6:41 – Julian Hill Season-Ending Injury and Impact

12:13 – Offensive Lineman Packages

15:00 – PrizePicks

16:37 – Receiver Depth Chart & Minicamp Reps

21:21 – Edge vs. Defensive Tackle Depth

27:30 – Jack Gibbons & the Linebacker Depth

29:02 – Cornerback Depth Behind Christian Gonzalez

30:14 – AJ Brown Minicamp Highlights

35:38 – Christian Gonzalez Contract Situation

45:05 – What’s Gonzalez Worth in a Trade?

49:02 – Drake May: Two-Minute Drill & Red Zone Numbers

55:04 – Wrapping Up!

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