Evaluating Christian Gonzalez’ Future and Minicamp Observations | Pats Interference + All 32

In this crossover episode of Pats Interference and All 32 NFL Podcast, Andrew Callahan and Mike Giardi discuss the latest Patriots happenings from mandatory minicamp. They evaluate the performances of A.J. Brown and Drake Maye while attempting to predict the future for disgruntled stars Christian Gonzalez and Kayshon Boutte.
0:00 – Intro
1:45 – Minicamp Takeaway: What’s the Big Picture Story?
6:41 – Julian Hill Season-Ending Injury and Impact
12:13 – Offensive Lineman Packages
15:00 – PrizePicks
16:37 – Receiver Depth Chart & Minicamp Reps
21:21 – Edge vs. Defensive Tackle Depth
27:30 – Jack Gibbons & the Linebacker Depth
29:02 – Cornerback Depth Behind Christian Gonzalez
30:14 – AJ Brown Minicamp Highlights
35:38 – Christian Gonzalez Contract Situation
45:05 – What’s Gonzalez Worth in a Trade?
49:02 – Drake May: Two-Minute Drill & Red Zone Numbers
55:04 – Wrapping Up!
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