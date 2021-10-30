Evaluating Mac Jones w/ Greg Cosell

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes Greg Cosell, Executive Producer/Analyst of @NFLMatchup and Sr. Producer of NFL Films.

0:00 What Cosell thinks of Mac Jones so far.

11:50 What Cosell thinks of Justin Herbert.

14:36 Thoughts on this Patriots team & Week 8 Chargers matchup

