Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Evaluating Mac Jones w/ Greg Cosell

CLNS Media

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes Greg Cosell, Executive Producer/Analyst of @NFLMatchup and Sr. Producer of NFL Films.

0:00 What Cosell thinks of Mac Jones so far.
11:50 What Cosell thinks of Justin Herbert.
14:36 Thoughts on this Patriots team & Week 8 Chargers matchup

