Evaluation time for Celtics w/ Chris Forsberg

Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston dissect the Celtics’ recent play ahead of their upcoming road trip.

The guys debate how the team should handle Jaylen Brown as he is limited by a hamstring injury and wonder what is needed to improve offensive woes.

They also look ahead to some big picture decisions awaiting Brad Stevens as he evaluates this group of a brutal month of December.

