Evan Lazar Returns to Breakdown Patriots vs Packers Joint Practices

Ep. #658: Patriots Beat Podcast
Join 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth and Pat Pulpit’s Brian Hines welcome Evan Lazar back to Patriots Beat! Alex and Brian discuss Evan’s observations from Day 2 of joint practice between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.


This episode of the Patriots Beat Podcast is brought to you by:

