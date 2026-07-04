Every Thought I’ve Had About the Celtics Jaylen Brown Trade So Far

The Celtics ended one of their most successful chapters in franchise history by trading Jaylen Brown to the 76ers on Wednesday for Paul George and future draft picks. A shocking trade both for its destination and return, the long-running debate over whether to build around Jayson Tatum and Brown culminated in a return far below both the team’s reported expectations, and any outside observer’s.

Boston’s brass won’t address the trade until at least next week, with the deal not expected to become official until the league moratorium ends on Monday. The Celtics reportedly received a complicated selection in 2028 that involves the better of the Clippers and 76ers’ first-rounders, a 2031 unprotected first from Philadelphia and second-rounders in 2028 (best of GSW/OKC/MIL) and 2030 (best of WAS/POR/PHX). Brown addressed the deal on social media on Thursday.

“I’m still processing how this all went down. I’m excited and disappointed at the same time. I earned my respect from this city. I never asked for shortcuts or special treatment. I simply showed up every, put my head down and accepted every challenge,” Brown said. “The relationships I built here, the battles we fought together, the championships we brought to this city, and the connection I shared with the fans, I’ll carry with me. Saying goodbye isn’t easy when you’ve invested your heart into something. I’m big on respect and actions speak louder than words. To the people of Boston, thank you. To the community I built here, I love you, and to the shiftaz we are locked in for life. As one chapter closes, another begins. I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for the opportunity to join Philadelphia.”

Some thoughts…