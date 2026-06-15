Everything to Know About a Potential Celtics Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Celtics reportedly made an offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo over the past week, Bill Simmons reported on his podcast over the weekend. With numerous rumors, betting lines and that revelation mounting ahead of the Knicks’ NBA Finals victory in five days, we’ll soon hear whether Boston and Milwaukee can combine with additional teams to pull off one of the biggest additions in Celtics history.

Here’s what’s out there and things to consider ahead of the Bucks’ self-imposed deadline for finalizing whether Antetokounmpo will remain with Milwaukee for a 14th season and beyond, or move on after accomplishing the greatest career in franchise history.