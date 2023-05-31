Everything You Need to Know About Wichita Wind Surge 

If you’re familiar with baseball, then you probably know the American minor-league baseball known as the Wichita Wind Surge. They’re a team in the Texas League with affiliations with the Minnesota Twins, and they are currently a Double-A team and play at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita Wind Surge is a baseball team with a unique and eventful history.

Team Name

The team wasn’t always known as The Wichita Wind Surge. Before 2020, they had been known as the New Orleans Baby Cakes. Wind Surge was chosen to pay homage to Wichita’s rich aviation history. They announced the name change in November 2019, to the displeasure of Wichita residents, who tried to appeal for a name change. The appeal gathered several signatures, but the name stuck.

Team Colors And Logo

The team’s colors are navy blue, red, sky blue, yellow gold, and white. These colors were not chosen for purely aesthetic reasons, though. Navy blue and red are the Wichita flag colors, sky blue represents the vast open skies of the Kansas prairie, and yellow god is the color of sunflowers, wheat, and sunsets, which are all things the region is famous for. The team logo is a W stylized with wings, again paying homage to the town’s aviation heritage.

Team Mascot

The team’s mascot is a blue and white pegasus named Windy, who is fashioned according to the team’s home logo. The mascot was revealed on May 6, 2021, and appeared at a game for the first time on May 11. Windy is a fixture in the Wichita community, appearing yearly at games and community events.

Ownership And Management

The Schwechheimer family owns the Wichita Wind Surge. After the owner, Lou Schwechheimer, passed from COVID-19 complications on July 29, 2020, the team was sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings. The team’s general manager is Bob Moulette, and its manager is Ramon Borrego.

Stadium

The team plays its home games at Riverfront Stadium, a brand-new ballpark located in downtown Wichita. The stadium has a seating capacity of 10,000. It features many amenities, including luxury suites, a berm seating area, a kids’ play area, and various food and beverage options. The stadium was built after the city of Wichita paid the Wichita Wingnuts to break their lease at the Lawrence-Dumont Stadium to allow them to install the new one to be made.

Performance Record

The Wichita Wind Surge has an impressive record. Their inaugural season was in 2021 due to the 2020 season being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they won their inaugural game against the Springfield Cardinals 2-0 and claimed the North Division title by finishing the season with a record-breaking 69-51 and qualifying for the championship playoffs.

Despite being a relatively new team, the Wichita Wind Surge has shown a commitment to giving back to the community. They have been involved in efforts to raise funds and awareness for local organizations such as the Kansas Food Bank, the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas, and the Wichita Children’s Home. They also support local veterans by offering discounted game tickets and awarding them special ceremonies and tributes.

In keeping with the team’s dedication to community development, they recently unveiled plans to build The Unscripted Wichita hotel across the stadium. The hotel is to be a luxury location to draw in more visitors to the town and aid economic development. It is expected to be finished in the summer of 2024, along with two office spaces and a parking garage.