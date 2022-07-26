Examining the rumbles of a Jaylen Brown – Kevin Durant trade

Fans of the Boston Celtics awoke to news their favorite team might be gearing up to trade not only Jaylen Brown but also Derrick White or perhaps even Marcus Smart and more to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for veteran superstar Kevin Durant. And while there is little debate that as things stand now that Durant is the better player in terms of what he can do for raising a team’s postseason potential, the asking price, his salary, age, disposition, and injury history are also elements in need of consideration.

But as the morning continued, more information trickled out about the timing and potential intent of such reports percolating to the surface. Who benefits from such news breaking? What other clues can we divine from related reports about the level of interest in dealing for Durant around the league?

And perhaps more importantly, how is Brown’s camp feeling about all of this, and might it be an issue of concern when the team wants to re-sign the Georgia native?

To get to the bottom of things, we linked up with the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy to try and get the behind-the-scenes info the veteran beat writer is hearing, with Murphy having spoken to sources close to Brown after the news broke this morning.

Check out the pod and get your bearings on some very splashy news that could very well simply end up another drop in a sea of Silly Season misinformation.

