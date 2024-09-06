EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Guard Michael Jordan Talks OL Doubts, Facing Former Team

In this exclusive 1-on-1 interview, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles catches up with potential Patriots starting guard Michael Jordan. Jordan opens up about doubts surrounding the offensive line and what it’s like preparing to face his former team. Don’t miss this insightful conversation as Jordan shares his thought’s on being in the Patriots system and more!

“It was a blessing from God. Not too many people can not only go to the school that they want to which I was always an Ohio State fan and then I got drafted to the [Bengals] that I was always a fan of.” Jordan grew up in Ohio played College ball at Ohio state and then got drafted to the Bengals.

When asked about the Offensive Line doubts from the media Jordan told Taylor Kyles:

“You know, we’ve got an excellent group of guys. Everybody shows up ready to work, and we’ve been like that since OTAs. It feels amazing, but we shut out the outside noise. Nothing matters about what anyone says because people are going to love you, and they’re going to hate you. But at the end of the day, they’re going to watch because that’s all they can do.”

