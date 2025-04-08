EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Luke Kornet Looking Forward to Playoff Role with Celtics

NEW YORK — In a 1-on-1 sit down with CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Celtics Center Luke Kornet discusses his evolving role within the team, highlighting his recent standout performances and the importance of increased physical play. He reveals how he’s learned to complement stars like Jayson Tatum and his approach for Boston heading into the playoffs.

.@RealBobManning asked Luke Kornet on his minutes expectations for playoffs: “Kind of feels like an increased sense of responsibility and accountability for myself especially with the playoffs coming up,” ▶️Full Interview w/ Luke & Bobby: https://t.co/oyB9rQ98mo pic.twitter.com/0beGP0N87p — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 8, 2025

