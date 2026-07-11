Exclusive Interview with Joe Mazzulla Recap, Summer League Game 1

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps an exclusive conversation with Joe Mazzulla, including his reaction to the Jaylen Brown trade, how Mitchell Robinson, Paul George, and co can add to the team, how he has spent his offseason so far, and more.

0:00 – Intro

1:21 – Hugo Gonzalez Summer League Standout Moments

1:47 – Amari Williams & Bigs Battle Breakdown

3:14 – What’s at Stake for Boston’s Center Depth

4:38 – Sam Cassell & Coaching Staff Courtside

5:23 – Concerns & Caveats on Summer League Overreactions

8:19 – PrizePicks

9:38 – Mazzulla on the Celtics’ Offseason Context

10:18 – Mitchell Robinson, Paul George & Mike Conley Signings

11:00 – Mazzulla Addresses the 3-1 Collapse

13:08 – How the Staff Stayed Together This Offseason

13:48 – Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown: What He’ll Miss Most

16:26 – Mitchell Robinson’s Hack-a-Mitch Impact

19:49 – Chris Cenac & What Joe Told Him on Draft Night

21:25 – Joe Mazzulla Entering Year 5 — Gratitude & Longevity

22:28 – Closing Thoughts

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