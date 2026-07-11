Exclusive Interview with Joe Mazzulla Recap, Summer League Game 1

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps an exclusive conversation with Joe Mazzulla, including his reaction to the Jaylen Brown trade, how Mitchell Robinson, Paul George, and co can add to the team, how he has spent his offseason so far, and more.
0:00 – Intro
1:21 – Hugo Gonzalez Summer League Standout Moments
1:47 – Amari Williams & Bigs Battle Breakdown
3:14 – What’s at Stake for Boston’s Center Depth
4:38 – Sam Cassell & Coaching Staff Courtside
5:23 – Concerns & Caveats on Summer League Overreactions
8:19 – PrizePicks
9:38 – Mazzulla on the Celtics’ Offseason Context
10:18 – Mitchell Robinson, Paul George & Mike Conley Signings
11:00 – Mazzulla Addresses the 3-1 Collapse
13:08 – How the Staff Stayed Together This Offseason
13:48 – Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown: What He’ll Miss Most
16:26 – Mitchell Robinson’s Hack-a-Mitch Impact
19:49 – Chris Cenac & What Joe Told Him on Draft Night
21:25 – Joe Mazzulla Entering Year 5 — Gratitude & Longevity
22:28 – Closing Thoughts
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