EXCLUSIVE Video: Marcus Smart First Comments on Celtics Trade

Marcus Smart’s fiancé Maisa woke him up in the middle of the night after the Celtics traded him to the Grizzlies thinking the Malcolm Brogdon trade already went through. Smart’s agent called Maisa around midnight, and though Smart expected Boston might trade him eventually, he never thought his tenure would end now.

The week prior, Smart said Celtics officials told him he stood on stable ground with the team, and not to worry about a trade. Speaking at The 14 League at Dana Barros Basketball Club, where fans, friends and members of his foundation celebrated his time in Boston and sent him off to Memphis, Smart expressed how much the trade shocked him. The Grizzlies acquired him last month in the Kristaps Porziņģis trade.